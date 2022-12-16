The season isn't quite there yet and this week is loaded with marquee games, including two involving No. 16 UCLA.
The big day is Saturday when No. 4 Alabama faces No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee is at No. 9 Arizona and No. 8 Kansas hosts No. 14 Indiana. UCLA also faces No. 13 Kentucky in New York on Saturday after playing at No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday.
Kansas (9-1) has been solid after winning its fourth national title last season, its only loss coming to Tennessee in the Battle 4 Atlantis title game. The Jayhawks have wins over No. 12 Duke and No. 22 Wisconsin, and they blew out rival Missouri last weekend.
The Hoosiers (8-2) get another massive test playing the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Indiana allowed Arizona to go on a 17-0 run in Las Vegas, rallied to make it close and faded down the stretch without stellar freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino due to a back injury.
The Jayhawks have gone 5-0 in home games. Kansas is ninth in college basketball with 18.6 assists per game. Dajuan Harris leads the Jayhawks averaging 6.5.
Gradey Dick averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc. Jalen Wilson is shooting 42.6% and averaging 22.1 points for Kansas.
The Hoosiers are 1-1 on the road. Indiana ranks fifth in the Big Ten shooting 36.4% from downtown. Kaleb Banks leads the Hoosiers shooting 50% from 3-point range.
The most intriguing game Saturday might be No. 5 Houston at No. 2 Virginia.
The Cougars (9-1) lead the nation in scoring defense (49.7 points per game) and field goal defense (33.8%) despite losing to Alabama last week. The Cavaliers love to grind out possessions and are 13th nationally in scoring defense, allowing 57.9 points per game.
First one to 50 wins?
The Alabama game is the Zags' latest against a high-level opponent.
Gonzaga (7-3) has dropped in the AP Top 25 after starting at No. 2 in the preseason, thanks to losses to No. 7 Texas, top-ranked Purdue and No. 11 Baylor. The Zags do have wins over No. 13 Kentucky and Michigan State on their resume.
Saturday's game won't be easy.
Alabama (8-1) climbed four spots in this week's poll after joining Oklahoma in 1990 as the only teams to beat two No. 1 teams in the same season. The Crimson Tide outlasted North Carolina in four overtimes on Nov. 27 and proved it was no fluke by topping Houston 71-65 on Saturday.
The Tennessee-Arizona game will be a head-butting of strengths.
The Volunteers (9-1) are one of the nation's best defensive teams, leading the country in 3-point defense (20.2%) while ranking in the top six in scoring defense, field goal percentage against and steals.
Arizona (8-1) leads the nation with 91.2 points and 21 assists per game.
Tennessee looked unstoppable while building an 18-point lead against No. 20 Maryland on Sunday, then had to hold on down the stretch for a 56-53 win. The Wildcats bounced back from a loss to Utah with lopsided wins over California and No. 14 Indiana.
UCLA (8-2) may have the toughest task of all, facing two ranked teams in the same week for the second time this season.
The first go-round didn't go so well. The Bruins lost by nine to No. 18 Illinois and by five to No. 11 Baylor in Las Vegas. UCLA has won five straight since, including victories over Stanford and Oregon to begin its Pac-12 schedule.
After the Terps, the Bruins face maybe an even tougher test.
