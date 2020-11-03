HONG KONG — The planned stock market debut of the world’s biggest online finance company, Ant Group, was suspended in Shanghai and Hong Kong on Tuesday, disrupting a record-setting $34.5 billion initial public offering that highlighted China’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Shanghai stock exchange cited regulatory changes in Ant’s industry and a possible failure to meet disclosure requirements but gave no details. Ant said later it would suspend its Hong Kong debut due to the Shanghai suspension. Shares were to have started trading on both exchanges Thursday.

The suspension followed a Monday meeting between regulators and Ant executives including founder Jack Ma, China’s richest entrepreneur. Ma also founded Alibaba Group, the world’s biggest e-commerce company by sales volume, which spun off its Alipay payments service to create the company that became Ant Group.

Ant apologized to investors and said it would wait for notice from regulators about further developments. U.S.-traded shares of Alibaba closed Tuesday down more than 8%, matching the company’s largest percentage decline since its first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Ant operates Alipay, the world’s biggest financial technology company and, along with Tencent’s WeChat Pay, one of two dominant electronic payment systems in China.

In a joint statement, the Chinese central bank, securities regulator and other agencies said Monday they had “regulatory interviews” with Ma, Ant Group chairman Eric Jing and president Hu Xiaoming.

It was hoped that Ant’s debut would put a spotlight on the economic rebound of China, the first major economy to return to growth after the coronavirus pandemic began last December.