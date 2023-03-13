Horizon N Kentucky Cleveland St Basketball

Northern Kentucky celebrates after defeating Cleveland State in a game for the Horizon League men's tournament championship on March 7 in Indianapolis. 

 Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Northern Kentucky coach Darrin Horn might be looking forward to his team’s NCAA Tournament appearance even more than his players.

The Norse won their fourth Horizon League championship since 2016-17 but will play in March Madness for the first time since 2019. They also won the league title in 2020, but there was no NCAA Tournament that year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

