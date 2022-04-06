For centuries, mankind has tried to make sense of the weather. As an omnipresent force of nature that serves as the background to daily life, weather has long warranted our attention. Through generations, patterns have been observed and passed along in the form of ancestral weather folklore. While these rules of thumb are not always scientifically based, they often possess some degree of truth that keeps them around.
“In like a lamb, out like a lion” is a common English proverb used to describe March weather. As it reads, if the first few days of March are marked by quiet and pleasant weather, the last few days of the month will have some form of inclement weather, ranging from cold snaps and winter storms to severe weather outbreaks. The old saying proved to be quite an accurate representation of last month, as far as local weather is concerned.
To recap, the first few days of March 2022 were dry, quiet, and unseasonably mild. Afternoon highs ran in the 50s, 60s, and 70s for the first five days, with an observed high of 80 degrees on March 2nd at Rosecrans Airport. The fair arrival of March 2022 was in sharp contrast to its turbulent departure. The last week of the month featured a round of damaging spring storms, followed by an unsavory cold snap and even a few flurries. On the evening of March 29th, a line of severe thunderstorms rolled into the area from the west. Aside from frequent lightning, gusty winds, and blinding rain, the storm spawned a brief EF-1 tornado, on the northeast side of St. Joseph. By March 31st, conditions turned unseasonably cold with an observed high of 38 degrees along with scattered flurries and blustery winds, finishing the month out on a wintry note.
While March may not always abide by the old “In like a lamb, out like a lion”, its transitional nature makes a pretty good case for the old saying, especially in the Central Plains.
