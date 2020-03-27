According to recent data from Johns Hopkins University, 772 U.S. counties reported an increase in confirmed cases on Thursday.

Those counties averaged a 55.7% increase in confirmed cases, for a total of 80,371. Some counties saw a decrease in cases, due to death or reassignment of the case to another jurisdiction.

These numbers do not include jurisdictions that report without a Federal Information Processing Standards code, and some cities are reporting independently.

Nationwide, 127 counties reported their first case Thursday, down from 141 counties on Wednesday.

