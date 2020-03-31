The growth rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases in U.S. counties continued to slow, rising 14.1% on Monday.

The new data from Johns Hopkins University marks the slowest rate of growth since the group started publishing county-level data.

Only 88 counties reported their first case and 1,118 counties reported no confirmed cases at all. More counties than ever reported a decrease in cases: 30.

Missouri's seven-day growth rate is 472.89%, ranking seventh in the United States. Per capita, Missouri ranked 35th, with 15.58 confirmed cases per capita.

Nebraska, which previously held the record for the slowest rate of growth in the US, saw its biggest single-day jump of 37.5%.

California, the most populous state, saw a 21.98% increase on Monday, totaling 7,138 cases in its counties.

New York, considered one of the epicenters of the U.S. outbreak, saw its smallest single-day increase in the last seven days: 11.76% New York is also the most infected state per capita: 342.67.

Washington state, considered by officials to be the other epicenter, has a per capita infection rate of 61.05. On Monday, cases there increased by 7.12%.