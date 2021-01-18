According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 250 million preschool children are vitamin A deficient. That’s a significant concern, as children who are not getting enough vitamin A are at greater risk for severe visual impairment and blindness. Vitamin A deficiency also increases a child’s risk of severe illness, and even death, from common childhood infections, including diarrheal disease and measles.

The WHO notes that breast milk is a natural source of vitamin A and urges mothers of infants to breastfeed to ensure children get ample amounts of vitamin A.

Parents of older children can look to various healthy foods to make sure youngsters are getting enough vitamin A. The National Institutes of Health notes that foods such as sweet potatoes, carrots and fortified cereals typically contain substantial amounts of vitamin A. The U.S. National Library of Medicine reports that various animal products, including meat, fish, poultry, and dairy products, also contain significant amounts of vitamin A.

Parents can speak with their children’s pediatricians to determine the healthiest, most effective ways to ensure their youngsters are getting enough vitamin A.