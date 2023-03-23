Trump Legal Troubles

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrives at his office Thursday in New York.

 Associated Press

The Manhattan grand jury investigating Donald Trump over hush money payments turned to other matters on Thursday, delaying until next week at the earliest any vote on a historic indictment of the former president, according to a person familiar with the matter. The panel does not meet on Fridays.

It was not clear whether prosecutors planned to question more witnesses before the grand jurors next week or when a vote might be taken about possibly indicting Trump.

