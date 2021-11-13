111321_CRASH_NP_PICTURE

St. Joseph police work at the scene of a crash after a man with visual impairments stepped into traffic and was hit by a car.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

A man was taken to Mosaic Life Care with non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of North Woodbine Road.

The man, who St. Joseph police said was visually impaired, stepped out in front of a Toyota passenger car.

No injuries were reported for the Toyota's driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @np_simone.

