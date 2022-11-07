Sweetie Pie's Murder Plot

FILE - A customer picks up some food to-go from Sweetie Pie's owner Robbie Montgomery, center, and Montgomery's son, James "Tim" Norman, right, at Sweetie Pie's in St. Louis, April 19, 2011. A former St. Louis insurance agent was sentenced Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, to three years in prison for helping Norman, a one-time reality TV star, fraudulently obtain life insurance on a relative later shot to death in a murder-for-hire conspiracy.

ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis insurance agent was sentenced Monday to three years in prison for helping a one-time reality TV star fraudulently obtain life insurance on a relative later shot to death in a murder-for-hire conspiracy.

Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, 44, pleaded guilty to federal charges in July, admitting he conspired with James Norman on the policy on Norman's nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr.

