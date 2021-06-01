LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Authorities have identified a man fatally shot over the weekend at a popular Lake of the Ozarks bar as 27-year-old Vonza Wastson, a rapper and visual artist who went by the stage name VNZA.
The Camden County Sheriff's Office identified Watson as the victim in the late Saturday night shooting at Lazy Gators entertainment venue near Lake Ozark, Missouri, the Kansas City Star reported.
Investigators said Watson was shot in the chest and was taken to a hospital, where he died. Three suspects have been arrested in the shooting, authorities said, but officials have not identified the suspects.
Watson, who grew up in Michigan and Jefferson City, Missouri, had most recently been living in the Kansas City area, the Star reported.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have captured the killing on video to submit those images to the sheriff's office.
