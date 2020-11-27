OMAHA, Neb.— A Bellevue, Nebraska, man is jailed after a lengthy chased that crossed back and forth across the Iowa-Nebraska line.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the 34-year-old suspect is accused of a long list of crimes, including reckless driving and possession of methamphetamine. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has been charged.

The chase began shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday when Council Bluff, Iowa, officers stopped a Chevrolet Silverado, but the driver took off on Interstate 480 and drove into Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says the truck reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

The truck later turned east on Interstate 80 and crossed back into Iowa, where Council Bluffs police picked up the pursuit again, deploying spike strips, but the truck headed back to Nebraska.

In Omaha, troopers pulled in front of the truck and the driver got out and tried to run but was caught.