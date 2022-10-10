Election Security Threats

Colorado's Democratic incumbent Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks during a news conference in 2020 in Denver. A Nebraska man drew an 18-month prison sentence on Oct. 6, 2022 for online threats he made last year against Griswold, Colorado’s top elections official, marking one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from a surge in threats. 

 Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for making online threats against Colorado’s top elections official, one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from rising threats.

The sentence came the same day an Iowa man was arrested for allegedly leaving voicemail threats for an Arizona official and the Arizona's Attorney General's Office.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.