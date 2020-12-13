Man dies in shootout in

St. Louis suburb

HAZELWOOD, Mo. | One man was killed during a shooting between vehicles in suburban St. Louis on Saturday.

Hazelwood Police Capt. Jim Hudanick told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. Saturday on North Lindbergh Boulevard. Hudanick said multiple gunshots were fired between vehicles, but he declined to say how many people were shot.

A man who was wounded while riding in one of the cars was taken to a hospital where he died, Hudanick said. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is handling the investigation of the shooting.

Police arrest Topeka woman in connection with man’s death

TOPEKA, Kan. | Police have arrested a woman in connection with the death of a man whose body was found south of downtown Topeka on Sunday.

Topeka Police said the man’s death was suspicious but they didn’t release details about how he died. The man police identified as 73-year-old Charles Jackson was found dead around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Police Lt. Shane Hilton said 50-year-old Jennifer Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, and she was being held in the Shawnee County jail on Sunday.

Iowa reports 1,239 virus cases and 1 new death

DES MOINES, Iowa | Iowa reported 1,239 new COVID-19 cases and one more death linked to the coronavirus on Sunday.

The state was reporting 256,248 cases of the virus and 3,213 deaths as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Iowa decreased over the past two weeks, going from 2,102.14 new cases per day on Nov. 28 to 1,324 new cases per day on Saturday.

Iowa officials said 749 people were hospitalized with the virus on Saturday, which was down from 820 on Friday.

Iowa’s statewide 14-day positivity rate was 15.2% on Sunday. Our of the state’s 99 counties, 58 had a 14-day positivity rate above 15%. Only two counties were reporting rates below 10%.

Nebraska reports fewest new virus cases in nearly

6 weeks

LINCOLN, Neb. | Nebraska reported its smallest number of new virus cases since early November on Saturday as the state prepares for the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine to arrive.

The state said 811 new virus cases were reported Saturday to give the state a total of 147,688 cases since the pandemic began. That marked the first time since Nov. 2 that the daily tally of new cases was below 1,000.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska decreased over the past two weeks, going from 1,772.14 new cases per day on Nov. 28 to 1,507.43 new cases per day on Saturday.

Nebraska said 711 people were hospitalized with the virus on Saturday, which was down from 759 the day before. That figure remains well below the record of 987 set on Nov. 20.

There have also been 1,365 deaths in the state linked to the virus.

Also Saturday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said 11 more prison staffers had tested positive for the virus. Ten of those ill staffers work at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and one works at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

A total of 402 Corrections Department employees have now been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, 286 have recovered.

