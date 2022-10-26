Christmas Parade SUV

Darrell Brooks reacts as the guilty verdict is read during his trial in a Waukesha County Circuit Court on Wednesday in Waukesha, Wisconsin. 

 Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man was convicted Wednesday of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade, wrapping up a trial in which he defended himself with bizarre legal theories and erratic outbursts.

It took the jury a little over three hours to find Darrell Brooks guilty of all 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He faces a mandatory life sentence on each homicide count.

