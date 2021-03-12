A St. Joseph man has been charged with third-degree child molestation.
Xeo Dao is facing the charge after allegedly abusing a child under the age of 14 between June 2008 and July 20, 2020, according to a probable cause statement.
Court documents state the victim disclosed in a forensic interview with the Voices of Courage Children's Advocacy Center that Dao had sexually abused him or her and a sibling by touching them inappropriately.
There is a warrant out for Dao's arrest. His bond is set at $15,000.
