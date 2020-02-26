A Chilicothe, Missouri, man is being charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a mentally disabled woman at an assisted-living facility.

On Feb. 24, investigators with the Chillicothe Police Department were called to Barnabas Home, a religious-based assisted-living facility licensed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

A 30-year-old woman who was living at the facility told investigators that 60-year-old John Malloy had pulled her into his room on Jan. 29 and forced her to perform a sexual act. According to the investigators, the woman is under another adult's guardianship and is unable to consent to sexual acts.

Malloy was questioned by investigators and allegedly told them the act was consensual but added that he was intoxicated and had been blocking the door during the incident. According to the police report, Malloy told investigators that he may have made the woman feel that she was forced.

Malloy has been charged with first-degree sodomy and is being held on a $15,000 cash bond. According to the report, the man will be evicted from Barnabas house at the end of February for his conduct and other behavior.