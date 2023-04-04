Living room with table

This photo shows the living room of a small apartment.

 Getty Images

There is currently more robust demand for apartments than houses due to differentials in single-family home prices and renters’ purchasing power compared to older generations. And the market is responding, with the construction of apartments outpacing single-family homes almost two to one.

With millennials and zoomers being locked out of homeownership in many parts of the United States, living in apartments for longer chapters of one’s life has become the norm. Bidding wars from the single-family home-buying boom have waned. After cities like New York and Los Angeles emptied out, the sticker shock on home prices that took advantage of low interest rates has been eclipsed by rising rents in desirable metropolitan areas.

