On those days when home cooks are searching the cupboards and refrigerator for some culinary inspiration, they need look no further than the egg carton. Often relegated to breakfast time, eggs can be the main ingredient or stars of meals any time of the day. In fact, they're a common component of quiches, fritatas and souffles.
People may have mixed feelings about eggs because the nutritional debate surrounding eggs' seems ever-changing. It was once thought that eggs had to be avoided due to concerns about cholesterol. But many experts now say that eggs can be a part of balanced diets.
This recipe for "Spinach Pantry Souffle" from "Taste of Home Healthy Cooking Cookbook" (RDA Enthusiast Brands, LLC) by the editors of Taste of Home features egg whites and only two egg yolks in the recipe. Additional low-fat ingredient help make the final product something anyone can enjoy.
Spinach Pantry Souffle
Serves 6
6 egg whites
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
1 can (103/4 ounces) reduced-fat, reduced-sodium condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend
1. Let egg whites stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Coat a 2-quart souffle dish with cooking spray and lightly sprinkle with Parmesan cheese; set aside.
2. In a small saucepan, combine the soup, cheese blend and mustard; cook and stir over medium heat for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Transfer to a large bowl; stir in spinach. Stir a small amount of soup mixture into egg yolks; return all to the bowl, stirring constantly.
3. In a small bowl with clean beaters, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. With a spatula, stir one-fourth of the egg whites into spinach mixture until no white streaks remain. Fold in remaining egg whites until combined. Transfer to prepared dish.
4. Bake at 375 F for 30 to 35 minutes or until the top is puffed and center appears set. Serve immediately.
