BBO MLBPA AFL CIO

Executive Director of the Major League Baseball Players Association Tony Clark gets emotional as he speaks during a news conference at the Press Club on Wednesday in Washington.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Major League Baseball Players Association is joining the AFL-CIO in an effort to strengthen its position in the aftermath of one labor struggle and in the midst of another.

Executive director Tony Clark made the announcement Wednesday alongside AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler during an event at the National Press Club, discussing the MLBPA’s attempt to unionize minor leaguers following a nearly 100-day lockout that delayed the start of the season.

