Leave it to Sammy Watkins — who has played for both teams recently — to set the stage for this weekend’s Ravens-Chiefs matchup.
Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson can downplay it all they want, but this game is first and foremost a clash between two MVP quarterbacks.
“I think those guys definitely view it that way,” said Watkins, now a receiver for Baltimore. “You can say you’re not, but the world is watching two of the best, youngest MVPs in the league, and very talented guys. I’m definitely looking at it that way. Like, man, Lamar needs to win.”
This is the fourth straight season Baltimore and Kansas City will face off, and Jackson has yet to beat Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Baltimore quarterback is 30-5 as a starter in the regular season against everybody else.
The Ravens will be at home for Sunday night’s game, but Kansas City won 34-20 at Baltimore last year, and the Chiefs have 11 straight regular-season road victories overall.
“When two good teams play each other, there’s always going to be a lot of hype and a lot of buildup to the game,” Mahomes said. “Seeing Lamar and all the success that he’s had with that team, you know two of the top teams in the AFC, so we’re going to have to battle every year it seems like in the playoffs or whenever it is.”
The Ravens still have to show they can measure up against Kansas City — and now there’s added pressure on Baltimore, which is trying to avoid an 0-2 start. The Ravens dropped their opener for the first time since 2015, losing 33-27 in overtime at Las Vegas on Monday night.
The Chiefs, meanwhile, haven’t lost in the month of September since 2016. Mahomes is 11-0 in September as a starter, with 35 touchdown passes and no interceptions in those games.
Injuries
The Chiefs are certainly the healthier team. Baltimore lost running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to serious knee injuries before the season started. Defensive back Marcus Peters is also out for the season.
Closing in
Mahomes, the league MVP in 2018, has had a passer rating of 100 or better in 29 games in his career, one shy of Len Dawson’s franchise record. He had a rating of 131.4 in last weekend’s win over Cleveland — and 133.5 in last year’s win over Baltimore.
