Elizabeth Lyle of Sheridan, Missouri, has been named to the President’s List at Minnesota State Community and Technical College for the spring 2021 semester. Students on the President’s List earned a grade point average of 4.0 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.
Lyle on President's List at Minnesota State Community and Technical College
