ARLINGTON, Texas — Nate Lowe's three hits included his first career triple in the majors as the Texas Rangers dominated their former All-Star Mike Minor and beat the Kansas City Royals 9-4 on Friday night.
Playing his 146th game in the big leagues, Lowe's two-run triple highlighted a four-run fourth inning.
Rookie Jonah Heim matched career highs with three hits and two RBIs for Texas.
Dane Dunning (3-6) won for the first time since May 9, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in five innings. After allowing an RBI double to Carlos Santana that cut the Rangers' lead to 4-2, Dunning stranded runners at second and third in the fifth when center fielder Adolis Garcia ran down Salvador Perez's long flyball in front of the Texas bullpen in right-center.
Lowe's slicing, opposite-field triple fell just in front of left fielder Hunter Dozier and rolled to the wall. Heim's single completed the Rangers' scoring in the fourth and he hit an RBI double in a five-run sixth.
Minor (6-5), an All-Star for the Rangers in 2019 who traded at the deadline in 2020, allowed a career-high nine earned runs in five-plus innings in his 197th career start. His 11 hits allowed tied a career high.
The Royals have lost three straight games and 15 of their last 19.
Whit Merrifield gave the Royals a 1-0 lead in the third with a two-out triple to right-center that sailed just under the glove of a diving Garcia. The triple, Kansas City's first hit of the game, came on an eight-pitch at-bat and extended Merrifield's hitting streak to 11 games.
