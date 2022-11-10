People Dylan Letters Auction

This shows a personal collection of love letters written by Bob Dylan to his high school sweetheart in the late 1950s. The personal collection of love letters are up for auction.

 Associated Press

A deeply personal collection of love letters in which a teenage Bob Dylan tells his high-school sweetheart that he envisions changing his name and selling a million records is going up for sale in Boston.

The Hibbing, Minnesota, boy — still known then as Bob Zimmerman — wrote the 42 letters totaling 150 pages to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959. The missives, to be auctioned by RR Auction, have never before been made public and shed light on a period in the folk-rock icon’s life for which not much firsthand information is known.

