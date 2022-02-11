As winter’s cold returns this weekend, it’s probably not tempting to go outside just to stare up into space. But this weekend and the week ahead feature some cool celestial sights that are probably worth bundling up for.
Let’s start with the stars. Venus in particular is especially noticeable this weekend. In fact, its brilliance is due to its unusually close proximity to Earth as both planets move about the solar system. The best time to view the greatest illuminated version of Venus will be in the pre-dawn hours as you look to the southeast sky.
While Venus will be bright enough to spot with the naked eye, it never hurts to break out the telescope or even binoculars. This is especially the case if you want to get a good glimpse of the other planets that are visible in the night sky.
Mars can be seen in the same southeastern sky this week, as it is situated just below Venus.
While spotting Venus and Mars, you also can get a glimpse of the planet Mercury. It’s also below Venus in the sky and will be the farthest planet closest to the horizon. All of this planetary perusing will take place in the southeast to eastern sky. For the best time to view the planets, I’ll refer to lyrics from a Shirelles-turned-Mamas and the Papas hit: “The darkest hour is just before dawn.”
Of course, the biggest illumination this month will be the upcoming full moon, commonly referred to as the snow moon. The brightness comes from the moon being opposite of the sun, which makes it completely illuminated. If you needed more proof that the Earth is indeed a sphere that is constantly in motion, the full moon will rise at sunset before setting at sunrise.
Wednesday’s full snow moon will light up the skies just as our next chance for snow comes into the picture later this week. How appropriate!
