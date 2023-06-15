Looking back on June 16 Jun 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fire dept. - Friday, June 16, 1995 Submitted photo Fire dept. — Friday, June 16, 1995 Show more Show less Submitted photo Fire dept. — Friday, June 16, 1995 Submitted photo Flooding - Saturday, June 16, 1984 Submitted photo Flooding — Saturday, June 16, 1984 (2) Submitted photo Flooding — Saturday, June 16, 1984 (3) Submitted photo Storms - Tuesday, June 16, 1998 Advertisement Submitted photo Storms — Tuesday, June 16, 1998 (2) Submitted photo Nashville - Thursday, June 16, 1988 Submitted photo Nashville — Thursday, June 16, 1988 (2) Submitted photo Big Lake - Wednesday, June 16, 2004 Submitted photo Big Lake — Wednesday, June 16, 2004 (2) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clippings of the St. Joseph News-Press from throughout history. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Local News Resources available for those who need help with energy bills Local News River levels projected to rise in July +2 Social Services Local women honored at YWCA luncheon Sports Kansas City Chiefs wrap up final minicamp day, sign last 2023 draft pick More Local News → 1:02 Hot & Sunny Thursday 19 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
