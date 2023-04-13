Looking back on April 14 Apr 13, 2023 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Testing - Thursday, April 14, 1988 Testing — Thursday, April 14, 1988 Testing - Thursday, April 14, 1988 Show more Show less Testing — Thursday, April 14, 1988 Testing - Thursday, April 14, 1988 Streets — Wednesday, April 14, 1948 Streets - Wednesday, April 14, 1948 Video — Thursday, April 14, 1988 Video - Thursday, April 14, 1988 Fish — Friday, April 14, 1967 Fish - Friday, April 14, 1967 Burglar — Friday, April 14, 1967 Burglar - Friday, April 14, 1967 Advertisement Money — Wednesday, April 14, 1954 Money - Wednesday, April 14, 1954 Truckers — Thursday, April 14, 1994 Truckers - Thursday, April 14, 1994 Out of Work — Tuesday, April 14, 1970 Out of Work - Tuesday, April 14, 1970 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clippings of the St. Joseph News-Press from throughout history. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Public Safety Highway patrol DWI stops draw questions from bar owners Government Fifth Avenue to close for bridge project +3 Social Services Summer camp enrollment open, spots filling up Education High-achieving students recognized by Lions Club More Local News → 0:55 Weekend Looks Cooler 9 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.