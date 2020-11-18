This week the National Weather Service released their weather predictions for the next few weeks across America. This period included the traditional Thanksgiving travel week.

The above maps show 70% above normal temperatures and 40% Below normal chances for precipitation here in the Midwest through the end of November. This includes the Thanksgiving travel days of November 25th-December 1st.

This is traditionally one of the busiest travel weeks of the year with millions of families and college students traveling to visit loved ones nationally. In a normal (non-pandemic year), air travel and interstate travel reach peak capacity on Wednesday and Sunday. This year, we are being advised by the CDC to reduce our travel, stay closer to home and gather in much smaller groups. With this advanced weather information you may be able to plan some social distanced outdoor gatherings this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend.