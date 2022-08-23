spinach

Though its health benefits are significant, spinach also makes for a flavorful and versatile addition to any meal.

 Louis Hansel via Unsplash.com

Spinach packs quite the nutritional punch, making it a favorite of people who want to eat healthy without sacrificing flavor. Spinach contains carotenoids such as beta carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin which can help to prevent inflammation, reduce cancer risk and prevent potentially harmful eye conditions like cataracts and macular degeneration. Spinach also is naturally rich in nitrates, which have been linked to improved blood flow and low blood pressure.

Though its health benefits are significant, spinach also makes for a flavorful and versatile addition to any meal. Spinach can be used as a topping on pizza, serve as a go-to leafy green in salads and even been enjoyed on its own as a nutritious side dish.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.