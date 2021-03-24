ST. LOUIS — The longtime president and CEO of the St. Louis Zoo plans to retire at the end of the year.

The zoo announced Jeffrey Bonner's retirement on Wednesday. Bonner, 67, said he will stay with the zoo through the middle of 2022 to ensure a smooth transition. The commission that oversees the popular zoo in Forest Park has begun a search for his replacement.

Under Bonner's leadership, the zoo has renovated habitats for elephants, bears and other animals, established an institute to centralize worldwide conservation efforts, and acquired more than 400 acres in north St. Louis County. The property will be known as the St. Louis Zoo WildCare Park and will be used for conservation breeding programs and wildlife adventures.