London Series Baseball

Chicago Cubs' Erick Castillo, right, is safe at first for a single as he avoids the tag from St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt during the fifth inning of a game in 2021 in St. Louis. Major League Baseball plans to return to London next year for the first time since 2019. The league announced Thursday that the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play a two-game series on June 24-25, 2023, at London Stadium. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball plans to return to London next year for the first time since 2019.

The league announced Thursday that the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play a two-game series on June 24-25, 2023, at London Stadium. The NL Central rivals were supposed to play in London in 2020, but the games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

