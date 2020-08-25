Small businesses in St. Joseph is still feeling the impact of the pandemic and are now working together to promote their services.

The event industry has taken a hit this year when COVID-19 caused many to cancel or reschedule their events during what is usually the busiest time for them.

Ashley Vidal, assistant general manager and events director with the St. Joseph Country Club, talked about how local vendors felt at a loss. “I think we were just like, well, let’s come together. What can we do to help each other at this time?”

The photo shoot was held at the St. Joseph Country Club and included around eight to 10 vendors, including Diedra Lee Every Last Detail, 3 Wishes Bakery, Homeplace Fields, Katherine’s Distinctive Gifts, Shannon Nold Elevate Your Event, Lucky Tiger, Leibowitz Menswear and Marquee Event Rental.

“We’re all working hard trying to promote our business and let people know that we’re still out there and even if they’re small events or big events, if they can still have them, we’re ready when they’re ready,” Shannon Nold owner of Elevate Your Events, said.

Vidal said this photo shoot is to help showcase what is local. “You don’t need to go to Kansas City, you don’t need to go outside of town to find what you need to elevate your event to take it to the next level, and we’re doing that by working together during this time.”

It also is a way for local services to remind potential clients of the value in what they provide.

“I think people need to realize sometimes, maybe not all the time, but there is a definite value in hiring a service like this. When you have somebody come to provide your linens, provide your table settings, rent your decor, all of that, it’s a very valuable service,” Nold said. “Because somebody that can clean it all, store it all, transport it and set it all up on your big day, whether it’s a wedding or any other type of celebration, you don’t want to do all this, you really want to be able to pamper yourself, the way you’re treating your guests at the event the same way and you deserve that on your day as well.”

The other main purpose of the photo shoot was to bring local vendors together.

“I think for being a small business and being in a small hometown, I think it’s important to all work together,” Vidal said. “Don’t work against each other, work together, and see what you can do to help promote each other.”