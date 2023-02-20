Local students named to state college honor rolls News-Press NOW Feb 20, 2023 Feb 20, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Graduates receive their diplomas during a previous ceremony. Alex Simone | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Central Methodist announces Fall 2022 Dean’s ListThe office of Central Methodist University Provost Rita Gulstad announced recently the students included on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.More than 900 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.The following local students were among those recognized:Connor Michael Rich — St. JosephAmie Lynne Boswell — RosendaleJordon Andrew Browning — MaysvilleKaren Sue Rosemary Buntin — CameronBailey Jeanelle Caldwell — CameronNatalie Jo Garr — CameronNicole Dawn Gitthens — CameronShelby Lynn Miles — Mt. MoriahKeagan Lucille O’Riley — ClearmontMartha Bess Ramey — OsbornJaren Dale Vanmeter — BethanyAmie Lynne Boswell — RosendaleJordon Andrew Browning — MaysvilleKaren Sue Rosemary Buntin — CameronBailey Jeanelle Caldwell — CameronNatalie Jo Garr — CameronNicole Dawn Gitthens — CameronShelby Lynn Miles — Mt. MoriahKeagan Lucille O’Riley — ClearmontMartha Bess Ramey — OsbornJaren Dale Vanmeter — BethanyMissouri State announces Fall 2022 honorsMissouri State University awarded 1,538 degrees to students in fall 2022.Terrence Clark of St. Joseph earned a Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Movement Science.Heather Hartschen of St. Joseph earned a Master of Business Admin in .Margaret Levins of St. Joseph earned a Bach of Science in Education in Elementary Education.Amanda O’Riley of Graham earned a Bachelor of Science in Clinical Laboratory Sciences-Medical Technology.Olivia Richards of Oregon earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminology.Clayton Walker of Barnard earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education University Stem Job Market Christianity School Systems × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Local News Alarming increase in mental health issues among teen girls Local News Legislative forum set for Friday +4 Education Missouri looks to expand free access to preschool education +4 Education School board hopefuls set for Tuesday forum More Local News → 0:48 Mild Then Cold... 2 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
