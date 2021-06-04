Colton Rich and Tyler Turner, both of St. Joseph, have been named to the Greenville University spring 2021 Dean's List. Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. The college is located in Greenville, Illinois.
Most Popular
Articles
- Car hydroplanes off King Hill bridge — one injured
- Man dies after being found unresponsive near Moila Country Club pool
- Gentry County parents charged with child endangerment, neglect
- Family finds home in cross-state move to St. Joseph
- Housing expert offers insight on state of housing market
- Pregnant woman extricated from vehicle after crash
- One shot at Lake of the Ozarks bar
- Shots fired at Seneca and South 14th Streets
- Electric scooters in the works for St. Joseph
- Body of St. Joseph man found in river in Kansas City area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.