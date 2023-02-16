It's all come down to this

A group of cheerful young students stand together on graduation day outside. 

Missouri S&T announces honor list

ROLLA, Mo. -- Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2022 semester. 

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

St. Joseph, Missouri

Jacob Ball, mechanical engineering, senior

Cruz Becerra, architectural engineering, senior

Ethan Beck, applied mathematics, junior

Connor Bell, aerospace engineering, sophomore

Celeste Blakely, English and technical communication, senior

Justin Copeland, computer science, junior

Ryan Dale, biological sciences, senior

Tyler Dorsey, aerospace engineering, senior

Danielle Dotson, chemical engineering, senior

Braeden Drag, civil engineering, junior

Collin Gentry, aerospace engineering, senior

Eliot Kimmel, computer science, junior

Jaelynne Luna, aerospace engineering, first-year student

Payton Redemer, applied mathematics, senior

Ian Smith, physics, senior

Tori Tolen, chemical engineering, senior

Austin Turner, electrical engineering, senior

Katherine Wise, chemical engineering, junior

Barnard, Missouri

Emily Skoglund, computer science, senior

Braymer, Missouri

Dylan Karren, mechanical engineering, junior

Chillicothe, Missouri

Carter Allen, mechanical engineering, sophomore

Colten Johnson, engineering management, senior

Cody Kennebeck, psychology, junior

Bryson Prather, civil engineering, first-year student

Dearborn, Missouri

Cameron Thompson, environmental engineering, sophomore

Easton, Missouri

Ethan Brushwood, computer science, sophomore

Gower, Missouri

Caleb Kretzinger, engineering management, senior

Hamilton, Missouri

Nicholas Hartley, engineering management, senior

Julia Kanoy, architectural engineering, sophomore

Jamesport, Missouri

Garrett Skinner, civil engineering, first-year student

Kidder, Missouri

Abbie Morrison, mechanical engineering, first-year student

Gabriel Riddle, physics, sophomore

Lathrop, Missouri

Remington Breuer, environmental science, junior

Maryville, Missouri

Victoria Allen, electrical engineering, junior

Caleb Brunnert, computer engineering, first-year student

Jase Haer, architectural engineering, senior

Carson Kempf, computer science, sophomore

Zachariah Springer, geology and geophysics, senior

Creid Stoecklein, aerospace engineering, senior

Pattonsburg, Missouri

Carter Crone, mechanical engineering, junior

Plattsburg, Missouri

Austin Boyd, mechanical engineering, first-year student

Joshua Santy, physics, sophomore

Polo, Missouri

Logan Garton, civil engineering, sophomore

Ravenwood, Missouri

Nathaniel Schieber, computer engineering, junior

Rock Port, Missouri

Ethan Lucas, mechanical engineering, junior

Savannah, Missouri

Hunter Lucker, nuclear engineering, first-year student

Tage Young, geology and geophysics, senior

Trenton, Missouri

Eric Kleinschmidt, history, junior

Eric Wong, computer science, sophomore

Weatherby, Missouri

Samuel Hunt, physics, sophomore

Weston, Missouri

Matik Heskin, aerospace engineering, senior

