Missouri S&T announces honor list
ROLLA, Mo. — Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2022 semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
St. Joseph, Missouri
Jacob Ball, mechanical engineering, senior
Cruz Becerra, architectural engineering, senior
Ethan Beck, applied mathematics, junior
Connor Bell, aerospace engineering, sophomore
Celeste Blakely, English and technical communication, senior
Justin Copeland, computer science, junior
Ryan Dale, biological sciences, senior
Tyler Dorsey, aerospace engineering, senior
Danielle Dotson, chemical engineering, senior
Braeden Drag, civil engineering, junior
Collin Gentry, aerospace engineering, senior
Eliot Kimmel, computer science, junior
Jaelynne Luna, aerospace engineering, first-year student
Payton Redemer, applied mathematics, senior
Ian Smith, physics, senior
Tori Tolen, chemical engineering, senior
Austin Turner, electrical engineering, senior
Katherine Wise, chemical engineering, junior
Barnard, Missouri
Emily Skoglund, computer science, senior
Braymer, Missouri
Dylan Karren, mechanical engineering, junior
Chillicothe, Missouri
Carter Allen, mechanical engineering, sophomore
Colten Johnson, engineering management, senior
Cody Kennebeck, psychology, junior
Bryson Prather, civil engineering, first-year student
Dearborn, Missouri
Cameron Thompson, environmental engineering, sophomore
Easton, Missouri
Ethan Brushwood, computer science, sophomore
Gower, Missouri
Caleb Kretzinger, engineering management, senior
Hamilton, Missouri
Nicholas Hartley, engineering management, senior
Julia Kanoy, architectural engineering, sophomore
Jamesport, Missouri
Garrett Skinner, civil engineering, first-year student
Kidder, Missouri
Abbie Morrison, mechanical engineering, first-year student
Gabriel Riddle, physics, sophomore
Lathrop, Missouri
Remington Breuer, environmental science, junior
Maryville, Missouri
Victoria Allen, electrical engineering, junior
Caleb Brunnert, computer engineering, first-year student
Jase Haer, architectural engineering, senior
Carson Kempf, computer science, sophomore
Zachariah Springer, geology and geophysics, senior
Creid Stoecklein, aerospace engineering, senior
Pattonsburg, Missouri
Carter Crone, mechanical engineering, junior
Plattsburg, Missouri
Austin Boyd, mechanical engineering, first-year student
Joshua Santy, physics, sophomore
Polo, Missouri
Logan Garton, civil engineering, sophomore
Ravenwood, Missouri
Nathaniel Schieber, computer engineering, junior
Rock Port, Missouri
Ethan Lucas, mechanical engineering, junior
Savannah, Missouri
Hunter Lucker, nuclear engineering, first-year student
Tage Young, geology and geophysics, senior
Trenton, Missouri
Eric Kleinschmidt, history, junior
Eric Wong, computer science, sophomore
Weatherby, Missouri
Samuel Hunt, physics, sophomore
Weston, Missouri
Matik Heskin, aerospace engineering, senior
Central Methodist announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List
The office of Central Methodist University Provost Rita Gulstad announced recently the students included on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.
More than 900 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
The following local students were among those recognized:
Connor Michael Rich — St. Joseph
Amie Lynne Boswell — Rosendale
Jordon Andrew Browning — Maysville
Karen Sue Rosemary Buntin — Cameron
Bailey Jeanelle Caldwell — Cameron
Natalie Jo Garr — Cameron
Nicole Dawn Gitthens — Cameron
Shelby Lynn Miles — Mt. Moriah
Keagan Lucille O’Riley — Clearmont
Martha Bess Ramey — Osborn
Jaren Dale Vanmeter — Bethany
Missouri State announces Fall 2022 honors
Missouri State University awarded 1,538 degrees to students in fall 2022.
Terrence Clark of St. Joseph earned a Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Movement Science.
Heather Hartschen of St. Joseph earned a Master of Business Admin in .
Margaret Levins of St. Joseph earned a Bach of Science in Education in Elementary Education.
Amanda O’Riley of Graham earned a Bachelor of Science in Clinical Laboratory Sciences-Medical Technology.
Olivia Richards of Oregon earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminology.
Clayton Walker of Barnard earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance.
