Eleven Buchanan County high school students were honored Aug. 11 at an Awards Ceremony at Rolling Hills Library celebrating their achievements for entering the Equal Justice Initiative’s (EJI) Racial Justice Online Essay Contest, co-sponsored by St. Joseph’s Lloyd Warner Community Remembrance Project Coalition.
Loes J. Hedge, Warren Project Coalition Co-Liaison and Chair of the Essay Contest, hosted the awards ceremony.
The students examined the history of a topic of racial injustice via the EJI’s online resources and reflected on its legacy today in the essays they submitted last December — with winners selected by EJI. Each student entering the contest received a cash scholarship or gift certificate, a plaque or certificate, book bag, racial justice calendar, date book and an autographed copy of EJI Founder Brian Stephenson’s Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption.
Awardees and their prizes:
First Place: $2500 - Hannah Watson, Central High School, grade 12
Second Place: $1350 - Brendon Hughs, Central High School, grade 9
Third Place: $1150 - Ethan Curnutt, Lafayette High School, grade 11
Honorable Mention: $500 - Makayla Alders, Central High School, grade 10
Honorable Mention: $500 - Tamaira Clark, Central High School
Students receiving $50 gift cards:
Jaz’lynn Allen, Central High School
Seanna Campbell, Benton High School, grade 12
Doaa Hamdouni, Central High School, grade 9
Dusk Morelock, Central High School, grade 11
Paola Terres, Central High School, grade 12
Lyric Williams-McGuire, Central High School, grade 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.