Left to right: Contest Coordinator Loes Hedge and Essay Winners Lyric Williams-McGuire, Hannah Watson, Makayla Alders, Brendan Hughes and Tamaira Clark.

 Submitted photo

Eleven Buchanan County high school students were honored Aug. 11 at an Awards Ceremony at Rolling Hills Library celebrating their achievements for entering the Equal Justice Initiative’s (EJI) Racial Justice Online Essay Contest, co-sponsored by St. Joseph’s Lloyd Warner Community Remembrance Project Coalition.

Loes J. Hedge, Warren Project Coalition Co-Liaison and Chair of the Essay Contest, hosted the awards ceremony.

