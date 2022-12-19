MARSHALL, Missouri - Elizabeth Bellamy, vice president of academic affairs for Missouri Valley College, has announced the Fall 2022 Dean's List. The requirements for the Dean's List are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no "D," "F," or "Incomplete" grades for the semester. The following students from the area were named to the Dean's List:
Cameron, Missouri
Emily Brown, Junior, Management
Chillicothe, Missouri
Cameron Fleener, Freshman, Physical Education
Maysville, Missouri
Blayne Kolb, Sophomore, Exercise Science
St. Joseph, Missouri,
Brooke-Lynn Rush, Senior, Sociology
Known for its dynamic, richly diverse, and friendly educational environment, Missouri Valley College offers many opportunities to grow in mind, body, and spirit. Grounded in the liberal arts, undergraduate studies empower students to master interdisciplinary skills needed to succeed in a knowledge-based global society. MVC offers over 30 academic programs, study abroad program, extracurricular activities, and many athletic opportunities. The most popular majors include education, agribusiness, nursing and criminal justice. Above all, Valley is committed to student success. For more information, call (660) 831-4114 or visit www.moval.edu.
