Local student makes Quincy University dean's list Feb 18, 2022

Jackson Gregory of St. Joseph has been named to Quincy University's fall 2021 dean's list in Quincy, Illinois. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 to be included in the biannual Dean's List.
