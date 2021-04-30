Jada Faye Jung of St. Joseph has accepted an invitation of lifetime membership in the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, the nation’s leading certified honor society for high-achieving first- and second-year college students with a minimum GPA of 3.0.
NSCS is an honors organization that invites less than 10% of all eligible students nationwide to join the ranks of its membership each year. A leading interdisciplinary academic honor society, NSCS is made up of scholars from two-year, four-year and online institutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.