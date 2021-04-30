Jada Faye Jung of St. Joseph has accepted an invitation of lifetime membership in the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, the nation’s leading certified honor society for high-achieving first- and second-year college students with a minimum GPA of 3.0.

NSCS is an honors organization that invites less than 10% of all eligible students nationwide to join the ranks of its membership each year. A leading interdisciplinary academic honor society, NSCS is made up of scholars from two-year, four-year and online institutions.