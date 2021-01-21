Donald Trump may be out of office, but that doesn't mean the former president is out of the woods in an impeachment trial in the Senate.

There have only been four instances of impeachment of a president in the United States, and two of those involve Trump. According to an associate political science professor at Missouri Western State University, the only thing you can compare Trump's second impeachment to is his first.

“Maybe the only comparison that is legitimate is the one between Trump's first impeachment and the second,” Melinda Kovacs said. “It is nowhere near as debatable as the phone call had been with the Ukrainian president. In the phone call you can argue that he didn’t mean what you thought it meant. Those claims are much weaker than what happened on Jan. 6.”

On that date a riot at the U.S. Capitol occurred with Trump supporters storming the joint session of Congress. The event resulted in five deaths.

Trump’s speech given just before the incident was viewed by a majority in the House of Representatives as “inciting insurrection or rebellion against the United States” under section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

“Well I think most legal scholars I have read on the topic have come to the conclusion that this is an impeachable offense. Remember impeachment is different from a criminal trial,” said Dr. David Tushaus, a professor of legal studies at Missouri Western State University. “There is a recognition that we can and should protect speech to its fullest. But actions that put a threat out to our democracy cannot be protected if our democracy is going to survive.”

Talking about speech, the specific language the former president used on Jan. 6 was itself not a criminal offense in Tushaus’ opinion.

“I have done a little research on this and I would agree with some legal scholars if a prosecutor wanted to prosecute Trump under a federal law or a local Washington D.C. law that involves inciting a riot, it would probably be helpful to bring in events outside of what Trump said that day,” Tushaus said.

Tushaus referenced the Brandenburg v. Ohio Supreme Court Case in 1969 where a KKK member was charged after he spoke at a Klan rally in Ohio and demanded violence in Washington, D.C. The Supreme Court ultimately sided with Brandenburg because he was not in the imminent domain of the U.S. capital to have that be perceived as a threat.

“You can’t yell fire in a crowded theater, and Brandenburg was too far from the theater to be prosecuted for yelling fire,” Tushaus said. “But Trump wasn’t in Ohio. Trump was down the street at the Ellipse at the White House, if I recall. It was not far for the crowd to move.”

With the lone article of impeachment drawn up by the House, it waits to go to trial in the Senate where the former president could face consequences.

“That includes losing a pension, losing Secret Security detail, which Trump could lose if convicted by the Senate. There is the possibility he could be barred from holding federal office,” Kovacs said.

There is no certain timeline for when a Senate trial could come.