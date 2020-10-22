Three members of the Buchanan County Sheriffs Drug Strike Force were awarded Law Enforcement Awards by the Evening Optimist Club on Thursday.

Aaron King, Erica Tate and Billy Miller were nominated for their work done while trying to apprehend a suspect that was posing a danger to the community. This incident occurred in August 2019.

The three officers were able to keep themselves and the public safe, in addition to proving life saving care to the suspect at the end of pursuit.

Officers receiving the awards appreciated the recognition of the award from the evening optimist club, who work to help children in the community have better lives.

The President of the Evening Optimist Club, Chris Prudden said they give these awards because of the work done to help children have a safer community.

"Law enforcement is a big part of keeping the community safe and evening optimist focus is children. A safer community then children have a safer environment to thrive in," Prudden said.

But, Miller say they just see it as just doing their everyday job.

"It's humbling, it's really nice to be recognized but what we do everyday, it sounds cliché but it's what all officers do when they go out on the street. Sometimes it can be easy sometimes it's very difficult," Miller said.

The awards were handed out over a year after the incident happened due to a delay of the award ceremony from COVID-19. The Optimist Club typically holds a dinner to show appreciation for work done and look forward to being able to do that again.