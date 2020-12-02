Second Harvest Community Food Bank is putting a holiday spin on the traditional idea of a food drive.
The "12 Days of Christmas" food drive is a way to put people in the holiday mood while giving back to the community to help everyone enjoy the season.
“This helps the whole family take some of the pressure off and help them be less stressed and enjoy their holidays more,” said Melissa Ryser, development specialist at Second Harvest.
The agency is asking for people to donate 12 items of food which is about a $20 commitment, consisting of things like peanut butter, mac and cheese, pasta sauce, cereal and jelly (the 12 specific items are available on a list from Second Harvest). The items on the list are requested the most by people in need and are relatively easy for them to prepare.
The 12 items make up what is considered to be a family pack that is distributed through Second Harvest’s Campus Cupboard at middle and high schools. The family pack can be picked up by the child at the end of the school day, but it is for the entire family.
“They're filled with food for not only the child, it is also for the family, because generally, where there's a hungry child there are also hungry parents, hungry siblings and other people in the household,” Ryser said.
Second Harvest relies on school districts to analyze the needs and wants of the students and help them to understand there is access to food according to Ryser.
This program is not limited only to the one set of the 12 items, so if people are able to give multiple family packs, they are welcome to do so.
Those interested in donating can drop off items by Dec. 31 directly to Second Harvest, 915 Douglas St. or other locations like Price Chopper, Green Hills, Brother’s Market and Ray Green Hills.
Further information about donations and events can be found on the Second Harvest website, www.shcfb.org.