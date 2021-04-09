Local construction will continue changing traffic patterns

Road closures in and around Buchanan County may slow drivers down and even change plans in the next few weeks.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has many different projects happening right now, but even more major shifts in traffic patterns are expected.

One of the projects just north of St. Joseph has closed down one half of I-29 North in Andrew County and shifted traffic onto the other side, causing one lane each way. Just before that on I-229 North of St. Joseph, the roadway is down to one lane and workers are present.

Projects will take a few months to complete and workers will continue shifting traffic as they work.

Starting on April 19 through April 23, the I-229 double-decker bridge will be closed down from Highland Ave. to Route 36. This will be for repairs and a routine inspection. Travelers will need to find an alternative route during that project.

Austin Hibler, a Northwest MoDOT Construction and Material Engineer, said they need drivers to be aware of their workers and change in traffic patterns.

“Slow down, pay attention, buckle up, phone down, all of those are very important. There’s a lot of work going on so just keep your eyes open and look out for our crews,” Hibler said.

Drivers using major highways during this spring and summertime should expect to see construction zones and workers. Make sure you are using caution. MoDOT has a traveler information map where you can check construction on your planned route.