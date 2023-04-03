Masters Capsules Golf

Australia's Cameron Smith plays an approach shot on the 12th hole during the Australian Open golf championship at Kingston Heath golf course in 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. 

 File photo | Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Cameron Smith returned to the Masters on Monday with a small measure of trepidation, an unusual feeling for someone who has contended two of the last three years and who refers to Augusta National as his “happy place.”

Smith is with LIV Golf, the last big name to defect to the Saudi-funded tour. And having heard so much noise and sensed so much acrimony, he didn't know what kind of reception he would receive when he walked onto the range.

