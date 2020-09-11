NATIONAL FEEDER & STOCKER CATTLE SUMMARY – WEEK ENDING 09/11/2020

RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total

This Week: 119,800 24,000 68,200 212,000

Last Week: 160,800 27,900 5,200 193,900

Year Ago: 176,400 73,500 122,000 371,900

Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven; 2.00 lower to 2.00 higher.

Demand for yearlings coming off grass is good to very good, with the demand for

calves being moderate at this point in the calendar year. The CME Cattle Complex

recovered all last week’s losses this week with Wednesday being the only day showing

in the red. Early week sales were limited this week to those that were holding Labor

Day Specials. The normal seasonal occurrence of price spread between steers and

heifers are going to be at the forefront again this fall. A large drop in

temperatures this week throughout the Plains will also test a ranchers vaccination

program, with many states seeing highs in the 50’s this week along with a cold rain

or mist – breeding ground for sickness in a calf’s compromised immune system. The

September WASDE report was released today with reductions in corn and soybean

production expected by the grain traders. USDA dropped corn yield to 178.5 bushels

per acre(bpa); the largest August to September yield decline since 2011. The soybean

yield estimate dropped to 51.9 bpa while the total production came in near trade

estimates for both corn and soybeans. The USDA estimated total corn production at

14.9 billion bushels with harvested acres reduced 550,000 acres due to the 700 plus

mile long “derecho” that occurred in August through the Corn Belt. Negotiated cash

fed cattle trade in Southern Plains traded 1.00 to 2.00 lower at 101.00 to 102.00,

while Nebraska dressed sales were 2.00 to 3.00 lower at 160.00 to 161.00. Steer

dressed weights surged again this week to 916 lbs, up 6 lbs from the previous week.

This afternoon’s Choice boxed beef was reported at 219.89, 5.96 lower than last

Friday’s close. Select cutout was reported at 207.10, 2.20 lower than last Friday’s

close. Estimated cattle slaughter under federal inspection this week was reported at

a 574K, 59k less than last week, and 62K more than last year. This year’s Labor Day

week cattle slaughter is 3K larger than last year. Auction volume this week included

56 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 43 percent heifers.