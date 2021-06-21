RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
Last Week: 151,100 81,200 57,100 289,400
This Week: 181,400 85,900 15,000 282,300
Year Ago: 160,400 33,800 46,300 240,400
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 5.00 higher; with thelargest gains coming in the North Central region. Order buyers are willing to takeon early weaned calves or yearlings off short grass in the drought stricken areas upNorth. The main driver for the higher cattle prices this week was the falling grain prices. For the week, nearby July corn lost near 30 cents on the week after a limit down day on Thursday. Likewise, soybeans were not fortunate either, with the July Contract down 1.1250 for the week after being near 1.20 lower on Thursday and over 66 cents higher on Friday. The grains complex changes were very much in the on Thursday only to bounce back somewhat on Friday as many analysts were thinking that the downturn was overdone. The Cattle Complex was mostly higher on the week with only the back 4 months being lower on the week. June LC contract was 2.35 higher on the week and front 6 months of feeder cattle contracts were over 3.00 higher for the week. Boxed beef values have cooled dramatically this week with Choice boxed beef closing the week 14.28 lower at 323.28, while Select was 21.60 lower at 283.61 for the same time period. On Friday afternoon, the Choice-Select spread was reported at 39.67, the largest on record. Negotiated live trading of fed cattle in the Southern Plains sold at 122.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold at mostly 195.00. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 663K for the week, 2K less than last week, and 174K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 58 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 45 percent heifers.
