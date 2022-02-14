RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 222,300 84,600 34,400 341,300
Last Week: 182,400 39,400 5,700 227,500
Year Ago: 130,500 41,100 36,700 208,300
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 5.00 to 9.00 higher. Demand continues to be good to very good nationwide this week as there weren’t any winter storms to disrupt the marketing flow of cattle. The best demand was for the mid to lighter weight cattle that would be suitable for grazing once grass arrives; the calendar has now moved to the middle of February and turn out time will be here before ranchers realize. In many midwestern states this week, many light 5-weight steer calves eclipsed the 200.00 mark and 8-weight steers have moved past the 160.00 level. The feeder cattle futures for the summer and fall months are bullish and a higher feeder market may be on the horizon. Cattle feeders remain optimistic for the spring fat market and are willing to chase the feeder market as they want to have stock ready to market. In the Northern Plains, this winter has been open for the most part, which is allowing cattle to stay clean and grow easily. After the previous week surge in the CME Cattle Complex, last week the futures had difficulty keeping the momentum up. For this week, the Cattle Complex was mixed with the February through August Live contracts were lower with the Fall/Winter months being higher. The only Feeder Cattle contract higher for the week was the March contract and that was only 0.125 higher on the week. The rest of the listed months were 0.225 to 0.900 lower for the week. Negotiated live trading of fed cattle in the Southern Plains sold steady to 1.00 higher from the previous week at 140.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 2.00 higher at 224.00. Cutout prices were pressured again this week as Choice boxed beef closed the week 5.29 lower at 274.52, while Select was 8.22 lower at 267.83 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 659K for the week, 20K more than last week, and 53K more than a year ago. If realized, the weekly Cattle Slaughter will be the largest this year so far and largest since the beginning of December 2021. Auction volume this week included 61 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 43 percent heifers.
