RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 202,400 42,200 9,200 253,800
Last Week: 267,000 25,700 147,200 439,900
Year Ago: 251,300 16,700 31,000 299,000
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 higher. Demand was moderate to good on a much lighter auction receipts than two weeks ago, nearly half as many.
The weather was quieter this week and helped to add support to the feeder market as some auctions had special offerings. In addition, there weren’t the consignment cancellations that were seen the previous week in the Plains.
Winter weather did track farther South this week than normal as Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri seen a pretty good covering of snow mid-week. The snow covering didn’t last long as warmer temperatures took care of the melting process but left a tremendous amount of mud in its wake.
The flesh condition varies greatly as cattle that are only hay fed are in very light flesh as the winter has been so tough, while those on a higher energy ration are carrying more flesh. This remains the most important factor when buying feeder cattle as cattle feeders shy away from the flesh types as they cannot take advantage of compensatory gain.
Some ranchers have started calving season already and are glad to see the moisture, however the bitter cold temperatures seen the last couple weeks in the North Plains can subside to get through the first wave of calving for them.
The Jan. 1 Cattle inventory comes out tomorrow and many analysts and market watchers are waiting to see how many beef cows are in the country after an aggressive beef cow harvest in 2022 that showed a 25% increase over the previous 3-year average in Federally Inspected plants.
If that beef cow inventory number is under 29 million head, it will be only the third time it will come in under that number in 60 years. The negative basis of cash cattle to the CME Live Cattle contract will be something to watch as the year starts out with ample fed cattle inventories as supply will be stretched out longer.
Market ready cattle that encountered harsh winter storms will have weight setbacks and they may not recover all their lost weight prior to harvest.
Negotiated fed cattle sale in the Southern Plains were 1.00 higher at 156.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold steady at 248.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 3.96 lower at 267.76, while Select was 5.89 lower at 250.54 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 659K for the week, 13K more than last week, and 4K more than a year ago.
Auction volume this week included 55% weighing over 600 lbs and 44% heifers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.