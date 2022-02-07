RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 182,400 39,400 5,700 227,500
Last Week: 251,300 16,700 31,000 299,000
Year Ago: 225,100 34,200 10,900 270,200
Compared to last week, steers and heifers in the North and South-Central areas of the country were 1.00 to 4.00 higher, while the Southeast was 1.00 to 2.00 lower. The week got off to a good start, however by Wednesday conditions deteriorated quickly. Demand was moderate to good nationwide, but the Southeastern order buyers did not want to get trucks stuck in a 2,000 plus mile long Groundhog Day snowstorm filled with high-risk calves heading to western feedlots. Receipts were curtailed this week with many auctions in Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee affected greatly by the miserable road conditions brought on by ice, sleet, and snow. Some of the auctions directly in the path of the winter storm will be affected again this week with much smaller receipts that normal. Country roads become impassable due to frost coming up out of the ground at the same time of massive snow melt. Heavy winds caused drifting, coupled with temperatures below zero in some areas made a big change from the sixty degrees seen just a couple days prior to the storm. Harsh conditions were not what ranchers like to see at the beginning of calving season as the below freezing temps wreak havoc on frozen ears, tails, and health of calves. In the fall, order buyers will be more selective when those calves hit the sale ring if they have extremities that were affected by the subzero temperatures. The semi-annual Cattle Inventory Report was released on Monday there wasn't a lot of surprises overall as industry analysts were expecting a drop in inventory due to a 9 percent increase in beef cow slaughter in 2021 compared to 2020. There were 30.1 million beef cows in the United States as of Jan. 1, 2022, down 2 percent from last year. The Year-to-date slaughter steer and heifer dressed weight for 2021 was 906 and 833 respectively, both 2 lbs less than the previous year. The CME Cattle complex was hot to start the week and only cooled a little late week due to the winter storm. The March and April Feeder Cattle contracts were over 6.00 higher on the week and all 2022 Live Cattle contracts were more than 3.00 higher on the week. Negotiated live trading of fed cattle in the Southern Plains sold 3.00 to 4.00 higher from the previous week at 140.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 4.00 higher at 222.00. Last year this week, negotiated cash sales of steers and heifers was reported at 114.00 live and 178.00 to 180.00 dressed. Cutout prices were pressured this week as Choice boxed beef closed the week 10.61 lower at 279.81, while Select was 7.36 lower at 276.05 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 639K for the week, 4K less than last week, and 13K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 52 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 45 percent heifers.
